Germany needs to cut gas use by 20% to stave off winter crisis

Germany must cut its gas use by a fifth if it wants to prevent an energy shortage this winter.

If it fails to reach 20 percent gas savings, the country is at "serious risk" of an energy crunch, Klaus Müller, head of the federal network agency (BNA) and responsible for managing German gas supplies, told the Financial Times on Sunday (14 August).

It is a sign that energy saving has moved to the top of European political agenda, as most countries now have emergency gas-saving plans...