Germany needs to cut gas use by 20% to stave off winter crisis

Germany must cut its gas use by a fifth if it wants to prevent an energy shortage this winter.
If it fails to reach 20 percent gas savings, the country is at "serious risk" of an energy crunch, Klaus Müller, head of the federal network agency (BNA) and responsible for managing German gas supplies, told the Financial Times on Sunday (14 August).
It is a sign that energy saving has moved to the top of European political agenda, as most countries now have emergency gas-saving plans...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.