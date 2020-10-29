Ad
euobserver
'Promising the same minimum wage for all Europeans would not be realistic, would be impossible and irresponsible,' said the EU commissioner for jobs and social rights, Nicolas Schmit (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU Commission unveils 'adequate minimum wage' plan

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday (28 October) minimum standards to ensure an "adequate minimum wages" across the EU.

While commission president Ursula von der Leyen has previously referred to this initiative as one of her top priorities, ensuring workers have access to an adequate minimum wage has only gained in prominence due to the economic maelstrom of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Improving working and living conditions will not only protect our workers, but also em...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Spain takes 'giant step' on guaranteed minimum income
Danes still sceptical on EU minimum wage
EU minimum wage - a view from Poland
Why EU minimum wage is actually bad idea for workers
'Promising the same minimum wage for all Europeans would not be realistic, would be impossible and irresponsible,' said the EU commissioner for jobs and social rights, Nicolas Schmit (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections