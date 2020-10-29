EU Commission unveils 'adequate minimum wage' plan

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday (28 October) minimum standards to ensure an "adequate minimum wages" across the EU.
While commission president Ursula von der Leyen has previously referred to this initiative as one of her top priorities, ensuring workers have access to an adequate minimum wage has only gained in prominence due to the economic maelstrom of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Improving working and living conditions will not only protect our workers, but also em...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
