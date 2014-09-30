Ad
Avramopoulos is set to become EU commissioner for migration and home affairs (Photo: European Union 2014 - European Parliament)

EU embassies should take asylum requests, new commissioner says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Dimitris Avramopoulos , the incoming Greek EU commissioner for migration and home affairs, wants offices set up at the EU's foreign embassies to allow people to apply for asylum.

“We should have offices in the EU delegations all over the world, in particular in third countries, where we should allow people to apply for asylum or for legal migration status,” Avramopoulou told euro-deputies at his hearing on Tuesday (30 September).

The idea departs from Europe's existing and more re...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Avramopoulos is set to become EU commissioner for migration and home affairs (Photo: European Union 2014 - European Parliament)

