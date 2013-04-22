Ad
The 87-year old Napolitano (l) is considered a good mediator (Photo: UK in Italy)

Italian MPs re-elect Napolitano

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano on Saturday (20 April) was re-elected by the parliament for another seven-year term, paving the way for a government coalition deal.

The 87-year old politician, a respected mediator, secured the needed 504 votes in the parliament, becoming the first Italian president to get a second mandate. Napolitano was former member of the Communist Party and later a Social-Democrat.

The political groups had previously tried five times to elect other candi...

