Brussels: Loose talk, fear and greed to blame for crisis

EU economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn has blamed the escalation of the euro crisis on superficial market forces and "lack of verbal discipline."

The Finnish commissioner broke his holiday on Friday (5 August) to give a snap press briefing in the EU capital in order to soothe fears that Italy or Spain might go bust.

He said both countries have sound economies and financial reform programmes but the EU's inability to communicate the merit of new bailout measures agreed in July ...