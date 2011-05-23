Ad
euobserver
If nominated for the post, Christine Lagarde would be the first female IMF chief (Photo: Adam Tinworth)

EU capitals back French minister for IMF post

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Britain, Germany and a handful of other countries over the weekend backed French finance minister Christine Lagarde to become the next chief of the International Monetary Fund after the resignation of Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

London was the first capital to throw its weight behind the 55-year old French minister, who would be the first woman ever to chair the IMF. The move comes despite growing calls from emerging economies to have the institution chaired by someone from outside Europe....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
If nominated for the post, Christine Lagarde would be the first female IMF chief (Photo: Adam Tinworth)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections