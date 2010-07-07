MEPs drop the axe on bank bonuses

The European Parliament has approved measures to curb bank bonuses, part of a wider series of EU reforms intended to prevent a repeat of the recent financial crisis that has decimated the region's economy.

An overwhelming majority of MEPs voted to support the new measures during a plenary session in Strasbourg on Wednesday (7 July), with 625 votes cast in favour, 28 against and 37 abstentions.

"A high-risk and short-term bonus culture wrought havoc with the global economy and taxp...