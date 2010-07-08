Stress test results on 91 banks set for release on 23 July

The European committee in charge of stress testing the region's largest banks has released the names of 91 firms under examination.

In a statement to the press on Wednesday evening (7 July), the Committee of European Banking Supervisors (CEBS) said the tests would assume a three percent fall in GDP, compared to recent commission forecasts, with the results set to be published on 23 July.

Together the firms make up 65 percent of the EU's banking sector.

"The exercise is be...