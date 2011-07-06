Ad
euobserver
Lisbon has 'formidable challenges' ahead, says Moody's (Photo: fnkftw)

Portugal debt given junk status amid 'formidable challenges'

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday (5 July) downgraded Portugal's debt rating to junk status, a move hinting at market expectations that a second bailout may be needed as in Greece.

The euro slid from 1.4460 to 1.4420 against the US dollar after Moody's downgrade by four notches to Ba2 status, meaning that pension funds are not allowed to hold Portuguese bonds any more.

Citing concerns that Portugal will not be able to meet the "formidable challenges" in cutting its spending,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Lisbon has 'formidable challenges' ahead, says Moody's (Photo: fnkftw)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections