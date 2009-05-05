MEPs ban seal products in face of Canadian indigenous opposition

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly voted in favour of banning seal products, with Canada - the biggest sealing nation and also the country on the cusp of a free trade agreement with the European Union - the legislation's main target.

Deputies from all parties backed the regulation, with 550 votes in favour, 49 against and 41 abstentions.

Diana Wallis, the British Liberal MEP who shepherded the bill through the chamber, said that while hunting may still continue, no one may...