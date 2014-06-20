Ad
Dijsselbloem - Eurozone rules to be re-assessed before the end of 2014 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU to revisit budget rules by year's end, says Eurogroup chief

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission and government ministers will re-assess the bloc’s rules on deficit and debt limits by the end of 2014, the eurozone’s lead official has said.

But Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the monthly meeting of the eurozone’s 18 finance ministers, insisted that the terms be kept to for now.

"All the ministers stressed the importance to stick to the rules as they are now," he told a news conference in Luxembourg on Thursday (19 June). "At the ...

Benjamin Fox

