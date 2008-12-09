Ad
euobserver
Incandescent light bulbs should become history between 2009 and 2012 (Photo: European Commission)

EU to turn off old-style light bulbs by 2012

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Households across the 27-country EU bloc over the next four years are set to switch from traditional, incandescent light bulbs to models that will help savings in energy bills and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

"By replacing last century lamps by more performant technologies, European homes will keep the same quality of lighting, while saving energy, CO2 and money," EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs said on Monday (8 December), after EU member state experts backed a timetab...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU's old-style lightbulbs to become history
Incandescent light bulbs should become history between 2009 and 2012 (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections