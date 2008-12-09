EU to turn off old-style light bulbs by 2012

Households across the 27-country EU bloc over the next four years are set to switch from traditional, incandescent light bulbs to models that will help savings in energy bills and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

"By replacing last century lamps by more performant technologies, European homes will keep the same quality of lighting, while saving energy, CO2 and money," EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs said on Monday (8 December), after EU member state experts backed a timetab...