Van Rompuy economic governance task-force fizzling out

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy's pet project, a task-force exploring EU 'economic governance', appears to be fizzling out as 'economic governance' endeavours developed by the European Commission take centre stage instead amid bickering between member states.

One EU diplomat told this website he believed there would not be much more to see from the task force, established in May as a hot-house composed of finance ministers to come together with ideas on how to achieve closer harm...