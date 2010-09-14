Ad
euobserver
The initiative appears to be returning to the commission (Photo: Council of European Union)

Van Rompuy economic governance task-force fizzling out

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy's pet project, a task-force exploring EU 'economic governance', appears to be fizzling out as 'economic governance' endeavours developed by the European Commission take centre stage instead amid bickering between member states.

One EU diplomat told this website he believed there would not be much more to see from the task force, established in May as a hot-house composed of finance ministers to come together with ideas on how to achieve closer harm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The initiative appears to be returning to the commission (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections