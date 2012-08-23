Hollande and Merkel in show of unity on Greece

The German and French leaders put on a careful display of unity on Greece on Thursday evening (23 August) in Berlin appearing only briefly before press to urge Athens to continue reforms.

In a choreographed event, Chancellor Angela Merkel and her French counterpart Francois Hollande made short statements and took no questions before heading to dinner to discuss how to answer Greece's request for an easing of its bailout terms.

"It is important for me that we all stick to our commi...