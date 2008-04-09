EU must limit growing mountain of waste, MEPs say

EU states could end up with a new environmental task, as the European Parliament's environment committee on Tuesday (8 April) gave its blessing to legally binding targets for reducing waste.

Under the MEPs' proposal, aimed at updating the 1975 EU law on waste, member states should meet two specific demands by 2020 - the recycling of a minimum of 50 percent by weight for household waste and a minimum of 70 percent by weight for construction and demolition waste.

"Recycling repres...