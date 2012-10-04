Portugal unveils tax hikes to meet EU bail-out demands

Portugal's centre-right government unveiled across-the-board tax hikes on Wednesday (3 October) to ensure the country meets debt and deficit targets required under the terms of its bailout.

Finance minister Vitor Gaspar said that plans for an "enormous increase in taxes" in 2013 are necessary for the embattled country to meet its 2013 deficit target of 4.5 per cent.

The Portuguese economy is expected to report a 3 percent contraction in 2012 followed by a further 1 percent dip i...