Cameron admits he hasn't achieved much by using the veto (Photo: University Hospitals Birmingham)

Cameron sees 'legal difficulties' in fighting new fiscal treaty

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

British PM David Cameron on Friday (6 January) vowed to do "everything possible" to prevent EU institutions from being used in a new fiscal treaty the UK has refused to join, but admitted there were legal difficulties in pursuing that path.

The treaty negotiations resumed on Friday among 26 member states, with the UK participating as an observer. The text would allow the EU commission, acting "on behalf" of other signatories to the pact, to take deficit sinners to the European Court of ...

