France recognises Syrian council, proposes military intervention

In a direct echo of previous events in Libya, France has formally recoginsed the opposition Syrian National Council and proposed that international troops should protect civilians.

French foreign minister Alain Juppe signalled the change in policy at a high-profile meeting with SNC leader Burhan Ghalioun in Paris on Wednesday (23 November).

"The Syrian National Council is the legitimate interlocutor with which we will continue to work," Juppe told press.

He noted that a Li...