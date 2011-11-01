Power drains from Greek PM over EU bail-out vote

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has announced he will hold a referendum on the new EU bail-out package, putting Greek membership of the euro at risk.

"We trust citizens, we believe in their judgment, we believe in their decision," he told MPs in a shock declaration on Monday (31 October). "In a few weeks the [EU] agreement will be a new loan contract ... We must spell out if we are accepting it or if we are rejecting it."

The centre-left leader is fighting for his politica...