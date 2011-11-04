Ad
euobserver
Sarkozy in Cannes. Liechtenstein and Switzerland are the only countries on the OECD list which play a significant role in tax scams (Photo: diplomatie.gouv.fr)

France threatens Switzerland on tax evasion

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French leader Nicolas Sarkozy has promised to make Switzerland into an international pariah unless it stops helping EU tax payers hide money. But EU countries have a poor track record of cracking down on high-level cheats.

The president told press after a G20 summit in Cannes on Friday (4 November): "We do not want any more tax havens. The message is very clear, countries which persist in being tax havens will be ostracized by the international community."

He named and shamed Li...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

