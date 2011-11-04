France threatens Switzerland on tax evasion

French leader Nicolas Sarkozy has promised to make Switzerland into an international pariah unless it stops helping EU tax payers hide money. But EU countries have a poor track record of cracking down on high-level cheats.

The president told press after a G20 summit in Cannes on Friday (4 November): "We do not want any more tax havens. The message is very clear, countries which persist in being tax havens will be ostracized by the international community."

He named and shamed Li...