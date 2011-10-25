David Cameron’s Europe Problem

In the contest for the leadership of the Conservative Party held in the summer of 2005, David Cameron benefited from a reputation as a staunch eurosceptic. While being to his party’s modernising left on many issues, Cameron used the issue of Europe to send a clear signal to Tory traditionalists that he was on their side in the battle against Brussels' increasing influence over British political life.
Upon becoming leader, Cameron demanded a referendum on Britain’s ratification of the Li...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
