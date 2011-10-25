David Cameron’s Europe Problem

In the contest for the leadership of the Conservative Party held in the summer of 2005, David Cameron benefited from a reputation as a staunch eurosceptic. While being to his party’s modernising left on many issues, Cameron used the issue of Europe to send a clear signal to Tory traditionalists that he was on their side in the battle against Brussels' increasing influence over British political life.

Upon becoming leader, Cameron demanded a referendum on Britain’s ratification of the Li...