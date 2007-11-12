Reding to take on telecom firms through new EU body

EU telecoms commissioner Viviane Reding will on Tuesday (13 November) propose an EU regulatory authority for the bloc's heavily fragmented mobile phone and internet markets, a move likely to stir controversy among big operators in the sector.

The commissioner in media interviews over the weekend called for a new Brussels-based authority overseeing the 27 EU states' national telecom regulators.

The newly created body would have the power to propose the splitting up of big compan...