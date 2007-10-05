EU-based firms continue to lag behind on research spending

Only three EU companies have made it to the global top ten for investors in research and development, according to an EU report on R&D investment.

The report lists the top 1,000 R&D investors in the EU and compares their research spending with the top 1,000 investors outside the EU.

Together, these 2000 companies represent more than 85% of corporate R&D spending in the world.

Only three EU companies were able to obtain a place in the top ten R&D investors: car giant Daimler...