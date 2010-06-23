Landmark EU-Korea trade deal moves a step closer

A landmark free trade agreement (FTA) between the EU and South Korea moved a step closer to final completion on Wednesday (23 June), with MEPs laying out their terms for an accompanying safeguard clause that is designed to protect vulnerable industries.
Parliament and member states have co-decision powers regarding legislation for the safeguard clause, a mechanism that is likely to play a pivotal role in winning over wavering deputies to the merits of the overall deal.
European ...
