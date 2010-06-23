Ad
euobserver
Concerns over European car sales are at the heart of the current negotiations (Photo: Wrote)

Landmark EU-Korea trade deal moves a step closer

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A landmark free trade agreement (FTA) between the EU and South Korea moved a step closer to final completion on Wednesday (23 June), with MEPs laying out their terms for an accompanying safeguard clause that is designed to protect vulnerable industries.

Parliament and member states have co-decision powers regarding legislation for the safeguard clause, a mechanism that is likely to play a pivotal role in winning over wavering deputies to the merits of the overall deal.

European ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU initials Korean trade deal as US looks on
Concerns over European car sales are at the heart of the current negotiations (Photo: Wrote)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections