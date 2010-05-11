Ad
Jose Manuel Barroso, commission president (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Barroso urges reform as shine fades on bail-out

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has called on member states to tackle the imbalances behind the eurozone's recent crisis, as the sheen on Europe's day-old financial support mechanism already shows signs of fading.

"It's not just about giving money, its about asking member states of the eurozone to make additional efforts for the correction of some unbalances that still exist," Mr Barroso said on Tuesday (11 May) after meeting with OECD secretary general Angel Gurria i...

