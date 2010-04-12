Ad
A member of the Magyar Garda, a Jobbik-linked far-right group, in front of the Hungarian parliament (Photo: habeebee)

Hungary lurches to the right

by Leigh Phillips,

Hungary has taken a lurch to the right, with the right-wing Fidesz party on track to win a supermajority and the radical nationalist Jobbik entering parliament for the first time.

According to the National Election Committee, Fidesz has won a whopping 52.8 percent of the vote, giving the party 206 out of 386 seats in the first round of parliamentary elections.

The governing Socialists after eight years of rule characterised by sleaze, corruption and, following the economic crisis ...

