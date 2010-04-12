Hungary lurches to the right

Hungary has taken a lurch to the right, with the right-wing Fidesz party on track to win a supermajority and the radical nationalist Jobbik entering parliament for the first time.

According to the National Election Committee, Fidesz has won a whopping 52.8 percent of the vote, giving the party 206 out of 386 seats in the first round of parliamentary elections.

The governing Socialists after eight years of rule characterised by sleaze, corruption and, following the economic crisis ...