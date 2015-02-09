EU commission hopes global standard will end tax evasion

The European Commission is hoping that a new global reporting standard will eradicate tax evasion and tax fraud in the wake of the latest revelations in Switzerland.

“We are hoping that the coming into force of this new agreement at the very latest by 2018 will put an end to tax evasion and fraud by the use of secret bank accounts,” European commission spokesperson Vanessa Mock told reporters in Brussels on Monday (9 February).

The EU and Switzerland negotiated an agreement on the...