Calling the eurozone’s bluff?

Next week’s events have the clear potential to plant the seeds for another eurozone crisis. Not an immediate one with sharp market turmoil, but rather a creeping one: the sneaking and growing awareness that the eurozone is far from being perfect.

On 22 January, the European Central Bank (ECB) will plant the first seed. It will be very hard, if not impossible, not to announce the famous quantitative easing (QE) - government bond purchases.

Headline inflation turned negative for the...