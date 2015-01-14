Ad
euobserver
Cecilia Malmstrom: "It is too early to say what investor protection will look like in TTIP" (Photo: European Commission)

'Huge scepticism' on US talks, EU trade chief admits

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Controversial investor protection provisions have caused “huge scepticism” about an EU-US trade agreement, the EU’s trade chief has admitted.

On Tuesday (January 13) the European Commission published a 140-page report of findings following an online consultation to which 97 percent of submissions were opposed to the inclusion of a mechanism known as investor-to-state dispute settlement (ISDS).

Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said that the volume of negative submissions had s...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

