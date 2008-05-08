Ad
Eurozone would gain from a more united front in its dealings with the outside world, argues the commission (Photo: European Community)

Euro area lacking single voice abroad, Brussels says

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

In a review of ten years of the euro, the European Commission argues the single currency has often suffered from political attacks in countries where it is used, as well as from lacking sufficient weight on the world stage, which Brussels suggests the 16-member to be eurozone could overcome with a single chair at international financial institutions.

The euro - established by the then EU leaders ten years ago this month and launched on 1 January 1999 - has been an "unarguable political ...

