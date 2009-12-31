Ad
The president's carbon plan has been struck down by the country's top court (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

French court strikes down flagship carbon tax as unjust

by Leigh Phillips,

French President Nicholas Sarkozy's flagship carbon tax has been struck down by the country's top court as unjust and counterproductive to the fight against climate change.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday (30 December) ruled that the law, announced in September and due to enter into force from 1 January, had included so many loopholes that some 93 percent of industrial greenhouse gas emissions would have been exempt.

The judges found that this placed the overwhelming burden ...

