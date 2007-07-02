Ad
Brussels wants to improve competition in energy markets to help bring prices down (Photo: EUobserver)

Cheaper energy bills across EU in sight

by Helena Spongenberg,

The EU energy market was thrown to competition over the weekend allowing EU citizens across the 27-member bloc to choose their gas and electricity supplier in a move which should bring prices down for individuals and businesses.

Companies and households throughout Europe could save €59 billion a year on energy bills after the move, the Guardian reported.

The liberalisation of the EU energy market has been pushed by the European Commission in a bid to improve competition in energy...

