Cheaper energy bills across EU in sight

The EU energy market was thrown to competition over the weekend allowing EU citizens across the 27-member bloc to choose their gas and electricity supplier in a move which should bring prices down for individuals and businesses.
Companies and households throughout Europe could save €59 billion a year on energy bills after the move, the Guardian reported.
The liberalisation of the EU energy market has been pushed by the European Commission in a bid to improve competition in energy...
