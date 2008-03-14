Brussels to grant some concessions to industry in environment proposals

Energy intensive industries have won some concessions from the European Commission when it comes to taking part in future legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Europe.
Following an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (13-14 March) and the intervention of several member states – including economic powerhouse Germany – Brussels has offered safeguards to energy intensive industries such as steel and cement factories on its proposal to force them to buy rights to emit c...
