Ad
euobserver
A joint European action is important for restoring confidence in the markets, says Mr Barroso. (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels calls for EU-wide response to financial crisis

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Days ahead of a meeting of the European members of the G8 for talks on the current financial turmoil, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso urged European governments to increase their co-operation to counter the crisis, and called for international oversight of financial markets.

The challenge Europe is currently facing is not only "to inject liquidity into the markets," Mr Barroso told a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday (1 October).

"We also need to inject c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
A joint European action is important for restoring confidence in the markets, says Mr Barroso. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections