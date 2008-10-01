Brussels calls for EU-wide response to financial crisis

Days ahead of a meeting of the European members of the G8 for talks on the current financial turmoil, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso urged European governments to increase their co-operation to counter the crisis, and called for international oversight of financial markets.

The challenge Europe is currently facing is not only "to inject liquidity into the markets," Mr Barroso told a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday (1 October).

"We also need to inject c...