euobserver
G20 leaders will be hoping they can mirror Pittsburgh's remarkable turnaround (Photo: Adam Sacco)

Sustained recovery hangs in the balance for G20

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Leaders from the Group of 20 industrialised and developing nations are meeting in the US city of Pittsburgh (24-25 September), with a plethora of topics jostling for position on the agenda.

The mood in the formerly depressed steel town is likely to be more upbeat than previous G20 meetings since the crisis began, when leaders were very much in financial fire-fighting mode.

This time round, attention is set to focus on the need to continue economic stimulus packages in order to tu...

euobserver

