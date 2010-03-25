Ad
euobserver
The document is dominated by German demands say diplomats (Photo: European Communities)

Eurozone leaders agree on Franco-German bail-out mechanism

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

France and Germany have brokered an emergency financing mechanism to help Greece, following extensive bilateral negotiations between the two sides earlier on Thursday (25 March).

Under the deal, approved by eurozone leaders after late evening talks, a funding package will be created, made up of voluntary contributions from euro area countries and cash from the International Monetary Fund.

With the document dominated by German thinking, France is claiming a reduced IMF role as its...

