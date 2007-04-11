Merkel's trade plans run into US opposition

German chancellor Angela Merkel's plan for a transatlantic economic partnership is running into opposition from Washington.
German daily Handelsblatt reports that several important issues on how to smooth the operation of the regulatory frameworks on either side of the Atlantic remain open.
"At the working level, US blockade attempts are increasing," says a high-ranking official from industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen's office, according to the paper.
The German governm...
