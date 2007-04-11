Ad
euobserver
The German chancellor wants to see a transatlantic economic partnership by 2015 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Merkel's trade plans run into US opposition

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony,

German chancellor Angela Merkel's plan for a transatlantic economic partnership is running into opposition from Washington.

German daily Handelsblatt reports that several important issues on how to smooth the operation of the regulatory frameworks on either side of the Atlantic remain open.

"At the working level, US blockade attempts are increasing," says a high-ranking official from industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen's office, according to the paper.

The German governm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The German chancellor wants to see a transatlantic economic partnership by 2015 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections