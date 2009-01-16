Dublin nationalises Anglo Irish Bank

The Irish government announced Thursday (15 January) night its intention to nationalise Anglo Irish Bank in the face of large deposit withdrawals in recent days.

It also said in a statement that it was ditching proposals to invest €1.5 billion of taxpayers' money in the bank - the country's third largest lender.

This latest move ends weeks of government attempts to find a private buyer and was triggered by fears that the bank would shortly declare itself insolvent, leaving the g...