Ad
euobserver
The Irish minister of finance says Anglo Irish will continue to be a 'going concern' (Photo: EUobserver)

Dublin nationalises Anglo Irish Bank

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

The Irish government announced Thursday (15 January) night its intention to nationalise Anglo Irish Bank in the face of large deposit withdrawals in recent days.

It also said in a statement that it was ditching proposals to invest €1.5 billion of taxpayers' money in the bank - the country's third largest lender.

This latest move ends weeks of government attempts to find a private buyer and was triggered by fears that the bank would shortly declare itself insolvent, leaving the g...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The Irish minister of finance says Anglo Irish will continue to be a 'going concern' (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections