Expert group likely to suggest new EU bank watchdog

A report out on Wednesday (25 February) will likely call for the setting up of a new European agency to regulate financial institutions within the EU.

It "will call for deep institutional change" predicts Karel Lannoo, chief executive officer with the Centre for European Policy Studies, a Brussels based think-tank. The chair of the CEPS board, Onno Ruding, sits on the group tasked with issuing the report.

Mr Lannoo, who specialises in the field of financial regulation, said the ...