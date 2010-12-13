Ad
euobserver
EU Council: the tweak to the Lisbon Treaty is to be carried out via 'simplified procedure' (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Private sector to share in future bail-out costs

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A two-sentence paragraph to be inserted into the Lisbon Treaty will prepare the legal groundwork for a permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) from mid-2013 onwards, under which the costs of future eurozone bail-outs may also be shared by sector private sector participants.

"The member states whose currency is the euro may establish a stability mechanism to safeguard the stability of the euro area as a whole. The granting of financial assistance under the mechanism will be made su...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
EU Council: the tweak to the Lisbon Treaty is to be carried out via 'simplified procedure' (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections