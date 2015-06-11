EU recovery strengthening despite global decline, World Bank forecasts

The outlook for the European economy has improved despite the looming threat of Greece being forced out of the eurozone, according to a new report by the World Bank.

However, the bloc’s periphery countries continue to be affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the EU’s resultant trade sanctions battle with Russia, which has plunged both countries into severe recessions.

Published on Wednesday night (10 June), the World Bank’s bi-annual Global Economic Prospects report expects ...