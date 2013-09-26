Ad
EU bank bonus rules would cap executive pay at the same level as salary

UK launches court challenge against EU bank bonus deal

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The UK launched a legal challenge to EU rules capping bank bonuses on Wednesday (25 September), claiming that limits on pay would do nothing to make the financial sector safer.

The rules, which are set to be introduced next year and would apply to over 8,000 banks across the EU, would limit bankers' bonuses to the equivalent of their salary.

Payments worth up to two times salary could be permitted on the basis of a vote by shareholders.

UK chancellor George Osborne was is...

Benjamin Fox



EU Political



