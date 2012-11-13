EU and IMF clash over Greek debt plan

Eurozone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) clashed publicly on Monday (12 November) evening over how long Greece should get to bring its debt under control.

Jean Claude-Juncker, who chairs the meetings of euro finance ministers, said euro countries want to give Greece two more years – until 2022 – to cut its debt mountain to 120 percent of GDP.

When Juncker insisted on the new timeline, IMF chief Christine Lagarde, sitting alongside him in a press confere...