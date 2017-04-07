Eurogroup makes 'progress' on Greek deal

Eurozone finance ministers swapped Brussels' brand new Europa building for old Valletta's Grand Master's Palace, but they came out on Friday (7 April) with the usual optimistic line about Greece.

"We have achieved significant progress since the last meeting," Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said at a press conference after a meeting in Malta's capital.

After months of delays and weeks of difficult talks, ministers endorsed an agreement between Greece and its creditors - th...