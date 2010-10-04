Ad
euobserver
Mr Rehn says Ireland is unlikely to be able to keep its low-tax regime (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Rehn predicts end of Ireland's low-tax regime

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

With its record budget deficit, Ireland will not be able to keep its low taxes and will become a "normal tax country in the European context," economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn said Friday (1 October), prompting an angry response from large American corporations based on the island.

"It's a fact of life that after what has happened, Ireland will not continue as a low-tax country but rather it will become a normal tax country in the European context," Mr Rehn said at a press confer...

