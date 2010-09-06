Ad
euobserver
Van Rompuy and Merkel: The German chancellor wants tough sanctions and the president wants economic harmonisation (Photo: Council)

EU economic task force reconvenes as disquiet returns to markets

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

As EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy's economic governance task force reconvenes on Monday (6 September), the fiscal situation of many in the bloc remains parlous.

Concerns of a double-dip recession echo across the Atlantic, and bond yields for the EU's more troubled countries stubbornly keep rising as if the promise made in May of a €750-billion eurozone bail-out should things go truly wrong had never been made.

Having first met toward the end of May and a further two times...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Van Rompuy and Merkel: The German chancellor wants tough sanctions and the president wants economic harmonisation (Photo: Council)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections