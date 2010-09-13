Ad
euobserver
Mr Berlusconi appears keen to reap some political capital in agreeing to the deal (Photo: Forza Italia)

Berlusconi kicks Korean trade deal to European Summit

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers have failed to reach an agreement on the bloc's free trade agreement with South Korea, although reports suggest Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will give the final go-ahead later this week.

After brief discussion on Monday (13 September), the Belgian EU presidency swiftly moved the topic onto the agenda of an EU leaders' summit to be held in Brussels this Thursday, following an Italian request for more time to consider the issue.

The vast majority o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mr Berlusconi appears keen to reap some political capital in agreeing to the deal (Photo: Forza Italia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections