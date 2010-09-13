Berlusconi kicks Korean trade deal to European Summit

EU foreign ministers have failed to reach an agreement on the bloc's free trade agreement with South Korea, although reports suggest Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will give the final go-ahead later this week.

After brief discussion on Monday (13 September), the Belgian EU presidency swiftly moved the topic onto the agenda of an EU leaders' summit to be held in Brussels this Thursday, following an Italian request for more time to consider the issue.

The vast majority o...