EU needs new economic stimulus measures, says US treasury secretary Jack Lew (r) (Photo: Joerg Rueger/German ministry of finance)

Europe needs new stimulus to ward off crisis, US treasury warns

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

European governments need to "boost demand" in order to reduce unemployment and avoid deflation, the US Treasury secretary has told the G20 group.

Speaking after the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Australia on Sunday (21 September), Treasury secretary Jack Lew said that there was "an intensified call for boosting domestic demand in Europe".

He added that EU governments needed to combine short-term stimulus measures with structural reforms to their e...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.



Green Economy

