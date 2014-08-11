EU prepares compensation for farmers hit by Russia sanctions

EU officials will this week draw up a plan to compensate farmers if they are hit by Russia’s ban on food exports.

Agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos cut short his summer holiday to set up an expert panel last Friday (8 August) tasked with looking at the potential impact of the export ban ahead of a meeting with representatives of EU governments on Thursday.

“We are looking at precisely what is involved but also the potential impact looking at all products,” commission spokesma...