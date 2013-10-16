Ad
euobserver
Merkel is facing some tough questions in the Bundestag over party donations (Photo: Bundesregierung)

Merkel under fire over BMW donation

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday (15 October) came under fire over a €690,000 donation from the family behind BMW at a time when her government blocked an EU cap on CO2 emissions for cars.

The Bavarian carmaker is dominated by the Quandt family - Johanna and her two children Stefan and Susanne - who each donated €230,000 to the Merkel's Christian-Democratic Union. The German parliament made the transfer public on Tuesday and the CDU confirmed it received the money on 9 Octobe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Germany gets its way on EU car emissions
Merkel is facing some tough questions in the Bundestag over party donations (Photo: Bundesregierung)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections